Stockton University men’s basketball player Kyion Flanders was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 15.5 in two games last week.
Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, recorded a career-high in points (18) and rebounds (six) on Jan. 30 against Rowan. The freshman guard went 6 for 6 from the line in the 100-95 loss to the Profs.
Flanders scored 13 points with a career-high four assists against New Jersey City on Saturday.
For the week, Flanders went 9 for 14 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range.
Flanders scored double-digits and shot 56 percent from the floor in three of Stockton’s previous four games. For the season, he is eighth in the league with 1.7 steals per game.
The Ospreys next play at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kean university.
Indoor track and field: The men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams competed in the Frank Colden Classic at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
For the women, Lauren Preston and Jeanmarie Harvey finished tied for second in the pole vault with a height of 3.05 meters.
Abby Lodge, Erica Burdsall (Cumberland Regional), Cierra Granger (Ocean City) and Jenna Walker (Barnegat) finished sixth among 13 teams in the 4x200 in 1:52.02. Burdsall also was 12th among 41 in the 400 dash (1:03.50).
For the men, Qudratullah Qadiri and second in the pole vault among 13 other athletes with a 4.25-meter throw, while Keith Holland tied for fourth (4.10). James Flasser placed eighth in the shot put (13.03), and freshman Tyler Anzisi (Egg Harbor Township) finished ninth (12.84).
Qadiri also finished fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.86 seconds), and Hunter Daly placed fifth among 14 in the high jump (1.83 meters).
Jessica McRae finished seventh in the women’s long jump (4.88) and in the triple jump (10.55).
Stockton will next compete in the Fastrack National Invitation at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean Breeze complex in Staten Island.
