Stockton University freshman Michelle Pascrell was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women's lacrosse for the third time this season Monday.

Pascrell scored four goals in the past week, giving her 51 for the year, which tied the single-season school record set by Sarah Frankovic in 2016. The freshman also had two caused turnovers on the week, giving her a school-record 28 for the season. The previous mark was 27 set by teammate Tamara Torales last year.

Pascrell scored one goal in an 18-4 loss to 17th-ranked The College of New Jersey on April 23, and she had three goals and two caused turnovers and a ground ball in a 14-10 loss to Montclair State on Sunday in the Stockton season finale.

Her 10 assists on the season gave her 61 points for the third-highest season total in the program's six-year history. Pascrell's 42 ground balls tied for third highest for a season in program history.

