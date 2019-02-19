Stockton University's Steve Ferebee earned New Jersey Athletic Conference basketball postseason recognition Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 junior forward from Galloway Township received an NJAC honorable mention.
Ferebee started all 25 games and led the Ospreys in rebounds (6.2) and blocks (1.0) per game and field-goal percentage (.473). The Absegami High School graduate set career highs and was among the top 10 in the conference in all three categories.
He finished third in blocks and eighth in both rebounds and field-goal percentage. His average of 2.4 offensive rebounds per game also was third in the NJAC.
Ferebee also achieved personal bests and was second among the Ospreys in free-throw percentage (.758) and scoring (10.6 ppg). He scored in double figures 14 times, including eight of Stockton's last 10 games.
He scored a career-high 21 against Montclair State on Jan. 12 and matched it against Rowan Jan. 30.
Ferebee finished the season seventh in school history with 67 career blocks.
NJAC awards
The league's 10 head coaches vote for NJAC honors based only on conference statistics.
New Jersey City's Sam Toney was named the Pony Wilson Player of the Year. Rowan's Ramon Wright was named Defensive Player of the Year. Kean's Jailen Jamison was voted the Rookie of the Year, and New Jersey City's Marc Brown was named the John K. Adams Coach of the Year.
First team: Nick DePersia, Rowan senior; Rob Lewis, Ramapo senior; Sean Smith, William Paterson junior; Sam Tony, New Jersey City junior; Randall Walko, The College of New Jersey junior.
Second team: Kashaun Barnes, senior guard; Micah Kerr, Kean senior; Myles Mitchell-White, Montclair State sophomore; Mark Thomas, Rutgers-Newark senior; Ramon Wright, Rowan senior.
Other honorable mentions: Denzel Banks, New Jersey City sophomore; Rob DePersia, Rowan senior; Akbar Hoffman, Montclair State junior; Domenic Mignone, William Paterson sophomore.
