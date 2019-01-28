Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Colin Wharton and Tommy Gallo received NCAA Division III preseason All-American honorable mentions by Inside Lacrosse magazine.
Wharton, a senior defender, earned his second consecutive preseason honorable mention All-American honor from the magazine.
Last year, he helped the Ospreys compile a 12-4 record and win their first Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference title since 2002. Wharton totaled 43 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers.
Gallo, a senior midfielder, led Stockton with 22 assists last year and scored 23 goals. He also had 35 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
The Stockton men’s lacrosse season begins Feb. 20 at home against Delaware Valley University.
