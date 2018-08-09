Stockton University selected one team and four individuals to make up its 2018 class of the Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame Thursday.
The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees include Chris Crescenzi, Shelley Gibney, Rory McPeek, Will Turner and the 1995-96 men's basketball team.
The 1995-96 men's basketball team set a school record for wins when it finished the season at 26-4 that lasted until 2009. The Ospreys finished first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference regular season and won the NJAC Tournament. The National Association of Basketball Coaches ranked the team No. 4 in the nation.
As the third baseball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Chris Crescenzi, a catcher, was a two time ABCA All-Region selection and a three-time NJAC All-Conference player. He holds the Stockton record for doubles with 35 and ranks second in homes runs with 16. He is also ranked third in triples with seven and RBIs with 105, making him one of three Ospreys with over 100 career RBIs.
Gibney, a two sport athlete, competed in women's soccer and track and field. As a soccer player, she was a two-time NSCAA All-Region selection and three-time NJAC all-conference honoree, leading Stockton to three NCAA tournament berths. Gibney was NJAC Midfielder of the Year in 2009 and is currently tied for sixth in assists with 23.
While running track, Gibney became a four-time NJAC All-Conference runner in the 400-meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay. She won the NJAC title in the outdoor 400 hurdles in 2008 and still holds the school record with a time of 1 minute 4.56 seconds.
As men's lacrosse player at Stockton, McPeek was a 2000 Knickerbocker Conference first-team selection. He holds the record for assists with 137 in his career and ranks second in points with 267, previously holding the record for 15 years until it was broken.
Turner, a men's basketball player, was a two-time NJAC all-conference selection in 2000 and 1998 and was a two-time NABC All-Atlantic District second-team honoree.
He ranks second in career blocks at Stockton with 103 and saw action in 106 games, helping Stockton to two NCAA Tournament berths.
Turner led the 1997-98 and 1999-000 teams in scoring, rebounds and field goal percentage.
The Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Stockton Campus Center Event Room. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information contact the Stockton Office of Athletics & Recreation at 609-653-4217.
