Michelle Sander scored a late goal to help Stockton University earn a 1-1 tie against Meredith College in a nonconference women’s soccer game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday.
Unbeaten in their past four games, the Ospreys are 2-1-2.
Jessica Wallace scored for Meredith College (2-1-1) in the first half.
Sander scored her first goal of the season at 70 minutes, 22 seconds to make it 1-1. The Ospreys took the only five shots, including three on goal, in the two overtime periods.
Emily Frazee (Cedar Creek H.S.) took six of Stockton’s 22 shots in the game.
Stockton’s Nicole Pallante made three saves. Meredith’s Kat Pike had 13.
Men’s soccer: Franklin & Marshall remained unbeaten with a 4-1 win over Stockton in a nonconference game in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Stockton fell to 2-3. The Diplomats improved to 4-0.
Freshman forward Villy Fortulus scored his fourth goal in his fifth game with Stockton to make it 1-1 in the second half, but the Diplomats pulled away with the final three scores. Stockton outshot its hosts 13-10, but only four attempts were on goal.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris made two saves in 79:53. Michael Lescano played the last 10:07 without facing a shot.
