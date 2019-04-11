The Stockton University softball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Arcadia on Thursday.
The Ospreys took the first game 4-2 and lost the second 10-0.
In the first game, sophomore Liani Ortiz was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double for Stockton (15-13). Freshman Lilly James was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
In the second game, Meg Murzello, Casey Schieda, Ortiz and Carli Shaw each had a hit for the Ospreys.
The Ospreys will host a doubleheader against William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball: Stockton lost 17-1 to 11th-ranked The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.
Anthony Napoli, Garrhet Reedy, Alex Klalo, Justin Schaff and Garrett Demarrais each had a hit for Stockton (13-8).
The Ospreys will host TCNJ in the second half of their back-to-back at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Men's lacrosse: Stockton scored the first six goals of the game in the first quarter and cruised to a 15-9 win over visiting Montclair State University on Wednesday night.
Luc Swedlund scored three goals for Stockton, and Dante Poli, Eric Ellis and Erik Anderson each had two goals and two assists. Joey Tiernan added two goals and an assist, and Eric D'Arminio had two goals. Peter Burke, J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) and Colin Wharton each scored one goal. Justin Ruiz made 11 saves for the win.
Stockton upped its season record to 11-2 and improved to 3-0 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference. Montclair dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-1 CSAC.
The Ospreys was up 6-0 after one quarter, getting a goal apiece from six scorers. Swedlund's third goal made it 15-5 with 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Monclair scored the final four goals of the game.
