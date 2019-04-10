The Stockton University softball team split its New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader with rival Rowan on Wednesday.
The Ospreys won the first game 4-1 and dropped the second 6-4. They are 14-12 while the Profs are 19-7.
In the first game, Victoria Torp pitched a complete game, allowing a run on 10 hits and four walks. Angie Dunphy had two hits, including an RBI double.
The Ospreys trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning. They took a 2-1 lead when Casey Schieda and Morgan DiVello scored off an error.
In the second game, Alexandra Cosenzo went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Ospreys. Lilly James and Ashley Lobell each had a hit and an RBI.
For Rowan, Jesse DeDomenico pitched a complete game, allowing four unearned runs with three strikeouts. Morgan Zane had an RBI double and scored.
The Ospreys will head to Arcadia for a doubleheader that begins 4 p.m. Thursday.
Women’s lacrosse: The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team lost 16-7 to Rowan on Tuesday in Glassboro.
Freshman Michelle Pascrell had four goals for Stockton (8-2). Danielle Graham, Casey Schultz and Jennifer Toal added one goal apiece. Senior Gaby Ojeda (Absegami H.S.) had an assist.
For Rowan, sophomore Dare Hennessy (Ocean City) had a goal.
The Ospreys will host Kean at 4 p.m. Saturday.
