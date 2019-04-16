The Stockton University softball team split a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader against host Rutgers-Camden on Tuesday.
The Ospreys lost the first game 2-1.
Senior Casey Schieda was 2 for 3 with a home run for Stockton. Junior Alexandra Cosenzo and sophomore Liani Ortiz added a hit apiece.
Stockton won the second game 7-4 to improve to 18-14 (6-6).
Schieda had two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Morgan DiVello had a two-run double. Consenzo and freshman Lilly James each added an RBI. The Ospreys scored six runs in the second inning to pull away.
Baseball: Stockton lost the first game of its NJAC doubleheader 4-0.
Senior JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base for Stockton (13-10).
Austin Gonella, John Perrino and Garrett Demarrais each had a hit.
Senior Ray Hughes (Lacey Township) struck out five in 41/3 innings.
Men's lacrosse: Stockton beat Messiah College 18-14 in a non-conference matchup.
Freshman Dante Poli led Stockton with seven goals. Sophomore Luc Swedlund added five goals and an assist. Eric D'Arminio and Erik Anderson had two goals apiece. Junior Justin Ruiz had 10 saves. The Ospreys improved to 12-2.
Stockton will travel to Bryn Athyn for a Colonial States Athletic Conference game at 12 p.m. Saturday.
