Stockton University's softball team split games against Bowdoin and Scranton in Clermont, Florida on Tuesday.
Stockton (5-3) lost the first game 5-4 to Bowdoin. Junior Meg Murzello was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Senior Casey Schieda had an RBI double in the fourth inning to give Stockton a 3-2 lead, but Bowdoin tied it in the fifth and scored twice in the sixth to pull away.
In the second game, Stockton beat Scranton 11-0.
Alexandra Consenzo, who broke the school's home run record earlier this week, opened up the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. It was her 10th RBI of the week.
Schieda had her first home run of the season with a two-run shot in the second inning.
The third inning is where the Ospreys did most of their damage.
Junior Ashley Lobell hit a two-run homer. After an RBI triple from senior Carli Shaw, freshman Leah McCray had Stockton's third home run to end the scoring.
Sophomore Samantha Huetter got the win, pitching four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. She improved to 3-0.
Stockton will end its trip in Clermont with games against Amherst and Franklin & Marshall on Friday.
Baseball: Stockton beat Lancaster Bible 14-1 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Ospreys extended their season-opening win streak to nine games, and look to improve to 10-0 at Wesley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.