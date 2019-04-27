The Stockton University softball team swept their New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader at home against New Jersey City on Saturday, both in convincing fashion.
The Ospreys won the first game 18-4.
Maggie Klatt led Stockton with five RBIs, going 3 for 3 and falling a triple shy of the cycle. Alexandra Cosenzo went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, including a double and a triple. Liani Ortiz also drove in three RBIs with the help of a two-run home run.
Victoria Torp threw five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out eight batters on the way to her seventh win of the season.
In the second game, Stockton won 12-0 with the help of four RBIs from Morgan DiVello and a three run home run by Lilly James. Marissa Semeraro allowed two hits over five innings.
The Ospreys will prepare for the NJAC Tournament, which begins Tuesday. Last year, Stockton was eliminated in the tournament by Rowan.
Baseball: The Ospreys were swept by William Paterson in an NJAC game in Galloway.
In the first game, Stockton fell 5-2.
Eddy Rogan had an RBI double in the bottom of the 8th, and Justin Schaff reached on an error, which scored another run, but the Pioneers three-run eighth inning, plus an insurance run in the ninth was enough to take the first contest.
Ray Hughes pitched 7 1/3 innings for Stockton, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five.
In the second game, errors doomed the Ospreys in a 16-5 loss. John Perrino led Stockton with a double and three RBIs.
Women's Rowing: Stockton produced its highest point total and best finish ever at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships, placing third with 58 points.
Strong winds caused extensive schedule changes, but all events were completed except for the pairs.
Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands), Julia Iannelli (Atlantic City), Olivia Hurley, Jazlyn Quish (Oakcrest), Sofiya Lebedeva (Ocean City), Lily Ludgate (Mainland), Michaela Pope and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Oakcrest) made up Stockton's varsity eight.
The Ospreys finished fourth in the grand final in 8 minutes, 17.72 seconds after qualifying in 8:12.39 for second place in their heat earlier in the day.
The second varsity eight rowed in the MARC grand final for the first time, and the second-place finish was the best ever by any Stockton boat in an eight race at the MARC Championships.
Catelyn Andrews, Desarae Dempsey, Amanda Guida (Lacey), Kayla Bokor, Caitlyn Fogarty, Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Marie Carney (Mainland), Claudia Bowman and coxswain Julianna Hanson made up the boat.
Stockton will compete at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia on May 10-11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.