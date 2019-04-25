The Stockton University softball team dropped a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader at home to Ramapo College on Thursday.
The Ospreys lost the first game of the twin bill 7-1.
The lone Stockton run came from a home run from right fielder Ashley Lobell down the left field line. It was also the only hit of the game for the Ospreys.
In the second game, the Ospreys had 10 hits, but could only push across two runs in a 10-2 loss.
Both runs came on a Casey Schieda two-run single to center field. Carli Shaw went 2 for 2, and Angie Dunphy picked up two hits.
Stockton will prepare for another doubleheader when it faces New Jersey City in a home doubleheader beginning 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball: The Ospreys lost 22-0 to Rowan in an NJAC game in Glassboro.
The offense could only muster four hits. Brendan Doherty had two hits for the Ospreys.
The Ospreys will play Rowan in the second game of a home-and-home series 3:30 p.m. Friday in Galloway Township.
