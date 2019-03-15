The Stockton University softball team completed its weeklong slate of games in Clermont, Florida, with a 4-2 loss against Amherst College and then a 6-0 victory over Franklin and Marshall College on Friday.
The Ospreys went 6-4 during their annual spring trip to Florida. The week also served as their first 10 games of the season.
In the Ospreys’ win, junior Ashley Lobell hit a two-run double in the second inning and then Hammonton High School graduate Morgan DiVello drove in Lobell on a sacrifice bunt.
That is all the runs Stockton would need as Samantha Huetter pitched a complete-game shutout. The sophomore struck out one and gave just three hits as she improved to 4-0.
That was the third shutout Huetter recorded this week.
Leah McCray, a freshman from Merion Mercy Academy in Pennsylvania, hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Lobell hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to cap the scoring.
The Ospreys’ Megan Leitner went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Alexandra Cosenzo went 2 for 3 with one run scored.
In the loss, Megan Katzmar hit an RBI single in fourth inning to give Stockton a 2-1 lead.
But Amherst responded with a solo home run in the fifth and a two-run homer in the sixth to earn the victory.
The Osprey’s Victoria Torp took the loss on the mound, tossing three innings while giving up two runs on three hits.
Women’s lacrosse: Stockton lost 16-12 to Drew University. The Ospreys fell to 3-2.
Absegami High School graduate Gaby Ojeda scored three goals and added an assist. Michelle Pascrell, Nicole Jandras (EHT) and Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) each scored twice and had two assists.
Holy Spirit graduate Brooke Hallett made three saves.
From Thursday
Baseball: Stockton earned a 14-1 victory over Lancaster Bible College to close out its five-game stint in Myrtle, Beach, South Carolina.
The Ospreys improved to 9-0.
Egg Harbor Township High School graduate J.J. Swentkowski went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Joe Pipher went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Swentkowski had a double and a triple.
Lacey Township High School graduate Ray Hughes tossed five innings with seven strikeouts. Hughes gave up one run on two hits.
Women’s tennis: The Ospreys beat Marietta College 9-0 to finish their five-match session in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Stockton finished its season 10-5 (4-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference).
EHT graduate Maria Ibarra and Emily Steinberg won 8-4 at first doubles.
Brenna Samuels won 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles to earn her 17th win of the season.
Samuels finished the season on a 16-match winning streak.
The Salem resident’s 17 victories tied the second-highest season total in the program’s history.
