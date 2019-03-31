The Stockton University softball team split a nonconference doubleheader with host Wilkes University on Sunday.
Kean scored five unearned runs in the first inning of the first game and won 8-2. The Ospreys won the second game 4-2 to improve to 12-8. The Colonels fell to 15-8.
In the second game, Ospreys junior right fielder Ashley Lobell went 2 for 4, stole two bases and scored two runs. Senior second baseman Morgan DiVello (Hammonton) went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.
Senior Victoria Torp (1-4) pitched a complete game for her first win of the season. She struck out one, walked one and gave up eight hits.
In the first game, DiVello went 2 for 4 in the first game. She was the only Osprey with more than one hit. DiVello and Meg Murzello each drove in one run.
Stockton was outhit 10-6 and made three errors.
Stockton track and field: The Ospreys women's team finished fourth and the men's team tied for fifth Saturday at the at the Lafayette 7-Way Invitational in Easton, Pennsylvania.
The Stockton women were the higher finisher of three NCAA Division III teams, and the Stockton men were second among three D-III teams.
Abby Lodge led the Ospreys women's team by finishing second in the 200 meters (26.49 seconds) and third in the 100 meters (12.66). Jessica McRae was second in the triple jump (11.20 meters) and fourth in the long jump (5.07). Jessie Klenk finished second in the javelin (32.08 meters).
Tom Strychowski (Lacey Township) was second for the Stockton men in the discus (45.06 meters). Also finishing second were Keith Holland (4.42 in the pole vault) and Spencer Snell (47.96 in the javelin).
Cumberland County College baseball: Cumberland County, ranked No. 2 in Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association, beat third-ranked Rowan College of Gloucester County 1-0 on a ninth-inning solo homer by Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) on Friday.
Mike Miles (St. Augustine Prep) pitched a one-hitter over nine innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Cumberland County had seven hits, including a double by Ja'Ques Colon (Vineland).
The Dukes (22-2 overall and 6-0 in the Garden State Athletic Conference) also swept a doubleheader against Middlesex County College on Saturday in Vineland, winning 9-4 and 8-4.
The first game was 4-4 until Cumberland County scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tyler Knox had a double and three RBIs, and Vincent Napolitano had three hits.
Anthony Masselli (4-0) was the winning pitcher.
Matt Spaeth went 4 for 4 in the second game with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Napolitano had a solo homer and a double. Jarrett Quinn (4-1) was the winning pitcher.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.