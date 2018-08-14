Northwestern University and Rider University will face off in a NCAA Division I exhibition game at Stockton’s G. Larry James Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for seniors and children under 12.
Northwestern is coached by former Stockton player and head coach Tim Lenahan. Lenahan brings his team for an exhibition match at his alma mater every other year. He has the most wins in Northwestern history at 163 and has nine NCAA Tournament appearances. Lenahan went 94-46-17 at Stockton from 1990-97 and led the Ospreys to four NCAA Tournament berths and a 1996 NJAC championship.
Rider went 12-5-2 last season and reached the MAAC championship game after having two NCAA Tournament berths in 2015 and 2016. Charlie Inverso, a New Jersey native, is the head coach for Rider and is entering his eighth season with the program after 24 years as head coach of Mercer County Community College.
