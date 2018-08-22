Stockton Basketball
The Stockton University men's basketball team is scheduled to play Division I University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 24.  

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The Stockton University men's basketball team will play Division 1 University of Pennsylvania at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia, according to the school. 

The game is scheduled for Nov. 24 and a time has yet to be announced. Located on the Penn campus, The Palestra opened in 1927 and is the oldest major college arena still in use today.

"All of our guys have dreamt of being Division I players and now we have a chance to play a Division I team in a fabled arena," said Stockton head coach Scott Bittner. "It's a great opportunity for our team and we're really looking forward to it."

Stockton plays Division III basketball. Stockton's game against Penn will be its first versus a Division I opponent since the Ospreys played at Monmouth on December 17, 2006. The contest will be an exhibition game for Stockton and will not count against its record or its 25-game limit. 

Last season the Quakers went 24-9 and won the Ivy League postseason tournament, claiming an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Penn lost to Kansas in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. 

The Palestra has hosted more games, more visiting teams and more NCAA tournaments than any other facility, and this year Stockton will add its name to the list of visitors. Fifty-two NCAA Tournament games have been played at The Palestra over the years. The arena also has been home to the Philadelphia Big 5 (LaSalle, Penn, St. Joseph's, Temple, Villanova) since its inception in 1955.

While the Osprey's went 15-10 last year. 

This is a developing story check back for updates 

