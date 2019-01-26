Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University's indoor track and field teams competed in the Moravian Indoor Invitational on Saturday.

For the men, junior Qudratullah Qadiri finished second in the pole vault with a height of 4.40 meters.

Freshman Josh Rolls finished third in the 60 dash in 7.11 seconds, and Daniel Do (Absegami) finished third in the 3,000 in 9:07.34.

Junior Donovan Bryan-Frank was third in the high jump at 1.93 meters.

For the women, Regina Duncan placed fifth in the mile in 5:29.17. Emmy LaFevre was fifth in shot put (11.54m), Jessica McRae was fifth in triple jump (11.19).

Rolls, LaFevre and Bryan-Frank all qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships with their performances.

