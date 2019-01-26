Stockton University's indoor track and field teams competed in the Moravian Indoor Invitational on Saturday.
For the men, junior Qudratullah Qadiri finished second in the pole vault with a height of 4.40 meters.
Freshman Josh Rolls finished third in the 60 dash in 7.11 seconds, and Daniel Do (Absegami) finished third in the 3,000 in 9:07.34.
Junior Donovan Bryan-Frank was third in the high jump at 1.93 meters.
For the women, Regina Duncan placed fifth in the mile in 5:29.17. Emmy LaFevre was fifth in shot put (11.54m), Jessica McRae was fifth in triple jump (11.19).
Rolls, LaFevre and Bryan-Frank all qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships with their performances.
