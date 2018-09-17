The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday recognized two Stockton University athletes for their performances last week.
Emily Gilligan, a junior goaltender from West Deptford, was named the Defensive Player of the Week in field hockey. Sophomore Christie Louer, of Clifton, was chosen the Rookie of the Week in volleyball. It was the first NJAC weekly awards for both.
Gilligan helped the Ospreys win two games to improve to 5-1. She had 11 three saves in a combined shutout over Swarthmore and had eight saves in a 2-1 win over Eastern.
Gilligan began this week leading the conference in goals-against average (0.69) and save percentage (.875). She also was tied for third with 28 saves and was third with 4.67 saves per game.
Louer helped Stockton win two of its three matches. Playing her first season of collegiate volleyball, she had 20 kills and 39 digs, both totals third best on her team for the week. She also had two assists, one ace and three blocks. In a 3-1 victory over Hunter, Louer got nine kills and 18 digs. She had seven kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 win at Rowan.
Louer began this week with 44 kills and 21 aces (0.62 per set, fourth best in the NJAC) for the season. She also has 97 digs, second most among the Ospreys.
