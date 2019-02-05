Stockton University earned two awards at the 27th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day luncheon at Seton Hall University on Monday.
Allie Desmond, a senior starter for the volleyball team, was recognized as Stockton's Woman of the Year by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.
Stockton's women's cross country earned the NJAIAW team academic award for the fall season. The Ospreys had the highest combined GPA of all women's fall sports teams among NJAIAW members to earn the academic award for the second time in five years.
Desmond finished her four-year volleyball career at Stockton in the fall. She was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Year and received an All-America honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
She also was named to the AVCA All-Northeast Region team, the NJAC first team and the all-Eastern College Athletic Conference second team. The right-side hitter led the NJAC in kills (3.84 kps) and points (4.13 pps) and was fifth in hitting percentage (.298).
In NCAA Division III, Desmond tied for 11th in the nation in total kills (468) and 44th in kills per set and totaled 68 blocks. She was selected the NJAC Player of the Week twice and was the ECAC Player of the Month for October. She led Stockton to a 26-8 record in 2018.
For her career, Desmond had a career 773 kills, 134 digs and 108 blocks in 104 matches.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.