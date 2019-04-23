Stockton University’s men’s lacrosse team beat Centenary 31-3 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday in Hackettstown.
Luc Swedlund had six goals in Stockton’s regular season finale. Erik Anderson had four goals and three assists. Chase Mendyk (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.), Peter Burke, Sean Haddock and Dante Poli had two goals apiece. Justin Ruiz had five saves. Stockton improved to 15-2 and 6-0 in the CSAC.
The Ospreys will play in the CSAC tournament on Saturday. Game times are to be determined.
Women’s lacrosse: Stockton lost 18-4 to 17th-ranked The College of New Jersey in an NJAC matchup in Ewing.
Gaby Ojeda (Absegami) had two goals for Stockton (9-6, 2-3). Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) and Michelle Pascrell added a goal apiece. Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) finished with nine saves.
The Ospreys will host Montclair State in their regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
Baseball: Stockton lost to Rutgers-Camden 7-5 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup in Camden.
Brendan Doherty was 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI for Stockton (13-15, 3-11). JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township) and Austin Gonella added an RBI apiece. Anthony Napoli had a run and a stolen base. Ray Hughes (Lacey Township) struck out three in four innings.
The Ospreys will travel to fourth-ranked Rowan at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Softball: The Ospreys dropped both games in an NJAC doubleheader at 19th-ranked Kean.
Stockton fell to 20-15 and 6-7 in the NJAC.
The Ospreys lost the first game 8-6.
Liani Ortiz and Lilly James each hit a home run for Stockton. Casey Schieda and Carli Shaw had a double apiece. James added two RBIs.
Stockton dropped the second game 4-5.
Meg Murzello was 3 for 3 with a stole base for the Ospreys.
Alexandra Cosenzo had a home run and two RBIs. Schieda added a double.
The Ospreys will host an NJAC doubleheader against Ramapo at 3 p.m. Thursday.
