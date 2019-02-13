Stockton University’s women’s basketball team won 59-55 against Rutgers-Newark in its regular-season finale Wednesday
The Ospreys finished 8-17 overall and 5-13 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Newark fell to 13-12 and 10-8.
For Stockton, freshman guard Emily Donzanti scored a team-high 16 points to go along with three steals and three assists.
Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had three points, four steals and five rebounds.
Senior forward April Peterson had 11 points and nine rebounds.
After trailing by as much as 10 in the second quarter, Stockton slowly chipped away at the lead in the third quarter.
From there, the game became a back-and-forth affair with neither team being able to pull away from the other. Stockton took a two-point lead with a Donzanti layup late in the fourth, and then created separation with consecutive free-throw trips by the freshman and junior forward Raquel Harris-Scott.
Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys picked as the favorites to win the 2019 Colonial States Athletic Conference championship in a preseason coaches poll Tuesday.
The Ospreys received 48 points and six first-place votes ahead of their first season in the CSAC. They joined as associate members of the conference this season along with Montclair State University and Kean University.
Stockton opens its season at home against Delaware Valley at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
Softball: Stockton junior Meg Murzello is one of 50 players on the 2019 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year watch list.
Murzello is the first Stockton player ever to be on the list. She earned NFCA All-Region First Team recognition last year, leading the Ospreys in batting (.412), runs (39), hits (56) and on-base percentage (.467). Her 39 runs were second in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Stockton’s softball team also finished fifth out of 10 teams in an NJAC preseason coaches’ poll.
The Ospreys were 24-17 in 2018 with a 10-8 conference record.
Rowan University, the reigning conference champions and participants in the NCAA national tournament, was voted this season’s favorite.
As a whole, the NJAC is expected to be as competitive as last season. Eight out of the 10 teams finished with at least 20 wins in 2018.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.