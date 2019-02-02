The Stockton University women’s basketball team won its second straight game Saturday, beating visiting New Jersey City University 61-46 Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Natalie Miller led Stockton with 13 points, hitting 5 for 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Freshman Molly Collins, a Lacey Township resident, added 12 points.
The Ospreys led from the beginning and outscored the Gothic Knights in each quarter.
Stockton improved to 7-15 (4-11). New Jersey City dropped to 4-18 (1-14).
The Ospreys scored the first 11 points of the game, but the visitors came back trail 13-10 after one quarter. NJC trailed 15-14 but an 11-0 Stockton run made it 26-14.
Stockton’s April Peterson had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kristen Flournoy added nine points and seven rebounds. Emily Donzanti had seven points and seven assists.
The Ospreys had 11 steals, and Peterson, Collins, Donzanti and Raquel Harris-Scott had two apiece.
New Jersey City’s Teresa Ortiz scored a game-high 16 and Miesha Bacon had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Stockton women travel to Kean University on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game in Union.
Stockton men’s basketball: The host Ospreys lost to New Jersey City University 85-75 in an NJAC game.
Freshman Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) led Stockton with 13 points, four assists and two steals.
The Gothic Knights improved to 17-5 (12-3). Stockton fell to 9-13 (7-8).
New Jersey City took the lead for good late in the first half and led 34-31 at halftime.
Brandon Hamilton hit a layup for the Ospreys to cut the New Jersey City lead to 59-56 with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left to play, but Stockton would get no closer.
Stockton’s Steve Ferebee (Absegami) scored 10 points and had three rebounds. Hamilton had 10 points and four rebounds, and Othniel Nyamekye had 10 points.
Kyle Philo added nine points and three assists and Kadian Dawkins had nine points and two steals.
Jordan Taylor had a team-high six rebounds.
For New Jersey City, Sam Toney led all scorers with 31 points.
Denzel Banks had 15. Toney and Banks each had 10 rebounds.
Stockton indoor track and field: The Ospreys men’s and women’s teams each finished ninth in the team competitions Friday at the NYC DIII Challenge at the New York Armory.
There were 27 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams.
For the Stockton men, Donovan Bryan-Frank finished second in the high jump in a field of 15 competitors with a leap of 1.93 meters.
Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) was third among 33 in the shot put (13.72 meters) and ninth among 34 in the weight throw (14.24 meters).
The team of Christian Mele, Zach Chapman, Matt Cohen and Joe D’Amico placed third in the distance medley relay in 10:42.64.
For the Stockton women, Charlotte Leon finished third among 32 in the weight throw (14.15), and Isabel Barsch (Southern Regional) was fourth (14.06).
Emmy LeFevre was third out of 31 in the shot put (11.51), and Randi Lyn Hornyak placed ninth (10.37).
The distance medley team of Nicole Christensen, Kristy Goff (Holy Spirit), Amanda Logie and Regina Duncan finished third (13:04.73). Rachel Leyrer (Buena Regional) was sixth out of 36 in the 60 hurdles (9.82). Duncan was 14th out of 71 in the 800 (2:24.54).
Also for the Stockton men, Tom Strychowski (Lacey Township) was sixth in the shot put (13.09) and 11th in the weight throw (13.88). Kevin Brandow was eighth out of 66 runners in the 60 dash (7.57), while Josh Rolls (Ocean City) was 10th out of 85 in the 200 (22.8). Daniel Do (Absegami) was eighth out of 24 in the 5,000 (15.29.45).
