The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 69-59 in overtime to The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys fell to 4-13 overall and 1-9 in the NJAC.

Junior forward Raquel Harris-Scott led the Ospreys with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Emily Donzanti finished with 13 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had five rebounds and four steals.

TCNJ improved to 9-7 overall and 8-2 in the NJAC with the win.

Throughout much of the game, Stockton maintained a small lead to keep TCNJ at bay. The Ospreys were up by two points at halftime and up by five through three quarters.

A big fourth quarter by the Lions, however, forced the game into overtime. In the extra period, TCNJ gradually pulled away. It reached its largest lead of the game (11) with 61 seconds remaining in overtime.

— Ahmad Austin

Stockton will next host Ramapo College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

