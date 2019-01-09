The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost to visiting Rutgers-Newark 69-49 on Wednesday in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys fell to 4-11 overall and 1-7 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Newark improved to 9-6 overall and 6-2 NJAC.
Raquel Harris-Scott shot 9 for 16 from the field and led Stockton with 20 points and had nine rebounds. April Peterson added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Emily Donzanti had 10 points and three steals. Faith Ashby topped the Scarlet Raiders with 25 points and had seven rebounds and six steals, and sister Hannah Ashby scored 20 points.
Stockton travels to Montclair State University on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.
Atlantic Cape Community men’s basketball: Atlantic Cape’s Ayshion Centano (Atlantic City) scored 34 points and had five assists to lead the host Buccaneers to a 101-83 win over Cumberland County College on Tuesday in Mays Landing. Kenny Allen (Pleasantville) had 29 points and seven assists, while Jalen Hudgins (Middle Township) added 22 points and eight rebounds, and Isaiah Price had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Atlantic Cape improved to 6-5.
For Cumberland County (10-4), Taylor Clarke (Vineland) led with 21 points, Kevin Clark added 19 points and Phil Cisrow (Cumberland Regional) had 15.
