The Stockton University women's basketball team lost to host Stevenson University 72-54 on Monday in Owings Mills, Maryland, in the Ospreys' final nonconference game of the season.
Stockton led 16-15 after 10 minutes, but Stevenson outscored the Ospreys 43-16 in the middle quarters.
The Ospreys fell to 4-1, and Stevenson improved to 6-8.
Freshman guard Emily Donzanti led Stockton with 20 points and five assists. April Peterson added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Natalie Miller hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) had six points and three assists.
For the Mustangs, Jonyae Currey scored 15 points, while Denia Campbell and Hannah Crist had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Stockton hosts Rutgers-Newark at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
