The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost to visiting Ramapo College 51-48 as the Roadrunners rallied in the final quarter of their New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Stockton was up 43-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Ramapo scored 10 straight points to go up 45-43 with under five minutes left in the game. April Peterson hit a basket for the Ospreys to tie the score with 3:49 left. But Stockton didn’t score again until Natalie Miller hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to cut the Ramapo lead to 51-48. A Stockton 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
The Ospreys fell to 4-14 overall and 1-10 in the conference. Ramapo, of Mahwah in Bergen County, improved to 8-9 oveall and 4-7 NJAC.
April Peterson led the Ospreys with 18 points and eight rebounds. Miller added nine points and five assists, and Emily Donzanti had nine points. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) had five points and Raquel Harris-Scott had four steals. Jenna Harsh topped Ramapo with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Tia Solomon had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Stockton women travel to Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
Stockton men’s basketball: The host Ospreys led by eight points at halftime but lost to Ramapo 79-70 in an NJAC game. The Roadrunners outscored Stockton 47-30 in the second half.
Stockton dropped to 7-11 on the season and 5-6 in the conference. Ramapo is 13-5 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
Tariq Baker scored 18 points for the Ospreys, while Brandon Hamilton added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) had 14 points and five rebounds. Keenan Williams Jr. scored 12 points and Jordan Taylor had eight. Rob Lewis and Matt Latka scored 17 points apiece and Lewis and Latka had 11 and 6 rebounds, respectively.
The Stockton men play at Rutgers-Camden at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
