The Stockton University women's basketball team beat host York College 95-60 on Sunday in a nonleague game in Jamaica, New York.
April Peterson (6 for 6 from the field) scored 17 points for the Ospreys and had nine rebounds. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had a career-high 15 points with six steals, and McKenna Forry (Hammonton) had 15 points and six rebounds. Stockton led 24-11 in the first quarter.
Also for the Ospreys (3-8), Madison Noordeloos added a career-high 14 points, and Emily Donzanti had eight points, seven assists and five rebounds. For York (2-9), Fatomata Trawalleh led with 14 points.
The Stockton women next host Marywood at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Stockton men's basketball: The Ospreys lost to Carroll 71-69 Saturday in the consolation game of the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament in Ashland, Virginia.
Stockton's Jordan Taylor hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Keenan Williams Jr. hit 5 for 7 from the field and finished with 12 points. Williams was named to the All-Tournament Team. Tariq Baker and Brandon Hamilton each scored 10 points. For Carroll, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Ray Pierce led with 19 points and Nick Penny scored 15.
The Stockton men's team hosts Swarthmore College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.