Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s basketball team defeated Kean University 68-65 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Stockton was down 31-19 at the end of the first half before a strong rally in the second half.

Emily Donzanti scored 22 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Ospreys. Madison Noordeloos added 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks while Natalie Miller had 12 points, one rebound and one steal.

Stockton (2-8 overall, 1-5 conference) next plays Dec. 30 at York College at 1 p.m. Kean fell to 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the NJAC.

— Matthew Gitsas

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Sports Clerk

Attended Johnson & Wales University

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments