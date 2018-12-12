The Stockton University women’s basketball team defeated Kean University 68-65 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Stockton was down 31-19 at the end of the first half before a strong rally in the second half.
Emily Donzanti scored 22 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Ospreys. Madison Noordeloos added 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks while Natalie Miller had 12 points, one rebound and one steal.
Stockton (2-8 overall, 1-5 conference) next plays Dec. 30 at York College at 1 p.m. Kean fell to 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the NJAC.
— Matthew Gitsas
