The Stockton University women’s basketball team was outscored over the final three quarters in its 61-43 loss to the Catholic University of America in the Stockton Tip-Off Classic final on Saturday.
The Ospreys were tied with the Cardinals after the first quarter and trailed 27-25 at halftime. Stockton scored just nine points in the third and fourth quarters.
Stockton fell to 1-2.
April Peterson scored 13 points with eight rebounds to lead the Ospreys, while Emily Donzanti added 11 points and three rebounds. Kristen Flournoy and Natalie Miller each scored six points.
Donzanti had a team-leading three steals and four assists. Colleen Brady (Southern Regional H.S.), Miller and Peterson recorded two steals apiece. Flournoy had three rebounds.
Penn State-Abington beat Lehman College 48-41 in the consolation game. Stockton defeated Lehman on Friday in the first round of the four-team tournament.
Stockton will host The College of New Jersey at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its New Jersey Athletic Conference opener.
Men’s basketball: The Ospreys opened their season with a 72-67 victory over York College in the first game of the Stockton Tip-Off Classic.
Stockton (1-0) led 37-35 at the half
The Ospreys led by as much as six points in the final three minutes, but allowed York to take a 65-64 lead with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining in regulation.
But strong defense and crucial free throw attempts near the end of the game helped Stockton advance to the tournament final.
Stockton will play the winner of Farmingdale State and Neumann at 3 p.m. Sunday in the championship game. York will play the loser in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
Jordan Taylor finished with a team-leading 21 points and recorded four rebounds. Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added 12 points and a team-leading nine rebounds, while Tariq Baker scored 11 with six rebounds. Taylor led the Ospreys with two steals.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored eight, andKeenan Williams Jr. scored seven and had four rebounds. Kevin Allen (Atlantic City) had seven rebounds.
York (3-1) was undefeated coming into Saturday.
— Patrick Mulranen
