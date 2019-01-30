The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Rowan University 58-52 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday.
The Ospreys improved to 6-15 overall and 3-11 in the NJAC. The Profs fell to 13-8 and 11-3 in the conference.
Freshman guard Molly Collins led the Ospreys with 10 points.
Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) finished with eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Junior forward Raquel Harris-Scott had nine points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Emily Donzanti had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
For Rowan, senior guard Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals.
After trailing by 10 at halftime, Stockton outscored Rowan 31-15 in the second half.
Free-throw shooting played a big part in Stockton’s comeback. In the second half, Stockton shot 16 of 21 from the line compared to Rowan (3 for 8).
The Ospreys shot 24 of 30 from the line overall.
Stockton will host New Jersey City at 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
