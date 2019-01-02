The Stockton University women’s basketball team started the new year with a 53-43 win over Marywood University at home Wednesday.
Freshman guard Emily Donzanti scored a game-high 20 points for Stockton (4-8, 1-5) to go with three assists and two steals.
Senior forward April Peterson had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had six points and six rebounds.
Stockton outscored Marywood in all but one quarter of the game. They shot 22-50 (44 percent) from the field while holding the Pacers to 11-53 shooting (20.8).
Men’s basketball: The Ospreys fell 73-65 to Swarthmore on Wednesday.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami) led the way for the Ospreys (6-7, 4-2) with 13 points, eight rebounds amd three steals.
Junior forward Jordan Taylor finished with 12 points and five assists.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had five points, one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes of play.
Stockton travel to New Jersey City University for their next game on Saturday.
