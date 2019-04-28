The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team beat visiting Bryn Athyn 24-7 on Saturday in a Colonial States Athletic Conference semifinal to advance to the title game.
Luc Swedund scored seven goals and had three assists to lead Stockton and Erik Anderson had six goals. The Ospreys improved to 16-2 and tied the school record for wins, set in 2017.
Stockton hosts Montclair State University at 1 p.m. Saturday in the CSAC championship.
The Ospreys scored the first five goals of the game, three by Swedlund and one each by Dante Poli and Joey Tiernan. Peter Burke and Eric Ellis each scored three goals for the Ospreys.
Women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys lost Sunday to visiting Montclair State 14-10.
Stockton finished at 9-7 overall and 2-4 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Montclair improved to 10-7 overall and 4-2 NJAC.
In six years of intercollegiate play, the Ospreys have never had a losing season.
Stockton freshman Michelle Pascrell scored three goals and finished the season with 51 goals, tying the single-season school record set by Sarah Frankovic in 2016. Pascrell also had two caused turnovers to finish the season with 28, breaking the Stockton mark of 27 by teammate Tamara Torales last year.
Casey Shutz also scored three goals for the Ospreys and Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) added two. Mary Carroll and Jennifer Toal each scored once. Chelsea Orban led Montclair with six goals.
Senior Torales, who suffered a foot injury six games into the season and had surgery, was in the starting lineup for the opening draw on Senior Day, walking a boot and using crutches. She exited moments later. Earlier in the day, Torales gave the student-athlete speech at Stockton’s annual athletic awards brunch.Baseball: The Ospreys lost to visiting Rowan 17-4 on Sunday.
Stockton ended at 13-19 overall and 3-15 NJAC. The Profs (29-8, 14-4), ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in the latest D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association polls, jumped out to a 12-0 lead after three innings.
JJ Swentkowski and Joe Cashman topped Stockton with two hits apiece, and John Perrino added a hit, two runs and an RBI.
Rowan had 24 hits to Stockton’s seven. Stockton senior Eddy Rogan (Barnegat) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning in his first pitching appearance for Stockton.
In Stockton coach Dave Lorber’s first season at the helm, the Ospreys’ 13 wins was seven more than last year.
Men’s crew: Stockton, a club team, finished third in the freshman/novice final a the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference regatta on Saturday in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. The crew included bow Wil Egresitz, Robert Murphy, Gregory Carey, Dan Ligon, Isaiah Eliha, Charles Howard, Elija Wipf, stroke George Dawson and coxswain Vietbao Phan. Shane Moore rowed in seat 2 as the same crew entered the varsity eight race and finished fifth.
The Ospreys varsity four won the petite (consolation) final in its division. The Ospreys included bow Diego Delgado (Absegami), Bradford Cress (Atlantic City), Vashon Brock (Atlantic City), stroke Spencer Agli (Absegami) and coxswain Alex To.
