The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team earned a big New Jersey Athletic Conference win over Rutgers-Camden on Thursday.
The Ospreys hit the quarter century mark en route to a 25-8 victory.
13 different players tallied goals for the Ospreys with Casey Shultz leading the team with six. Gaby Ojeda notched the hat trick with three goals. Melanie Patterson, Mary Carroll, Abbey Yannacone, Michelle Pascrell and Danielle Graham each scored twice. Pascrell also added two assists.
Softball: Stockton swept its doubleheader against Stevens College.
In the first game, Catcher Madison Kelly led the Ospreys with four RBIs. Morgan DiVello had two RBIs and six other players drove in one run apiece en route to an 11-3 win. Samantha Huetter pitched five innings for the win allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
In game two, the Ospreys won in walkoff fashion with an Alexandra Cosenzo RBI single to clinch the 5-4 victory. Marissa Semeraro pitched six innings allowing four runs on four hits. Samantha Huetter threw one inning in relief to pick up her second win of the day.
Baseball: Stockton dropped their NJAC matchup against Rutgers-Camden 9-6.
The Ospreys offense produced 16 hits with Brendan Doherty, Jeff Schick and Anthony Napoli each earning three hits.
The Ospreys led 6-3 in the eighth inning when the Scarlet Knights sent eleven batters to the plate to score six runs on six hits with the help of two Stockton errors to seal the 9-6 win.
Stockton will play a doubleheader at Rutgers-Newark on Saturday with game one beginning at 11:30 a.m.
— Press staff reports
