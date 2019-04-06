Stockton University’s Gaby Ojeda (Absegami) scored four goals as the host Ospreys women’s lacrosse team held on to beat Ramapo 14-13 for its fifth win in a row.
Stockton went up 5-0 and led 14-10 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference opener when Casey Shultz scored her third goal with under 13 minutes left to play. Ramapo scored three goals but the final 4 minutes, 57 seconds were scoreless.
Stockton improved to 8-2 overall and 1-0 NJAC. Ramapo fell to 6-3 and 0-1.
Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) and Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) both scored three goals. Danielle Graham also scored. Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made eight saves.
Baseball: Stockton swept Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Ospreys won the first game 4-3.
Freshman Brendan Doherty was 3 for 5 with a run for Stockton (12-6). Junior Andrew Slinger was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Joe Perrino had two runs. Senior Ray Hughes struck out three in a complete game.
Stockton took the second game 8-3.
Senior JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) had a triple and two runs for the Ospreys. Freshman Justin Schaff had an RBI double. Doherty was 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base. Freshman Sean O’Rourke (Pinelands Regional) struck out four in 72/3 innings.
Saturday’s wins marked the first time Stockton’s swept an NJAC doubleheader since 2016. They will play at Kean at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys overpowered Keystone College 29-1 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference match in La Plume, Pennsylvania. Stockton (10-2 overall and 2-0 CSAC) led 15-0 after the first quarter and 25-0 after three quarters. Freshman Dante Poli led with five goals, and Chase Mendyk (Lower Cape May Regional) and Sean Haddock added three apiece.
Rory Alpaugh, Paul Keeper, Zach Wechsler, Erik Anderson, Myles Ackerson and Luc Swedlund each scored twice. Goalie Justin Ruiz had no saves in the first half, and Nicholas Metzger had one save in the second half. Keystone is 0-8 and 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.