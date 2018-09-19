The Stockton University women’s soccer team beat Eastern 3-0, extending its unbeaten streak to seven games in a non-conference match Wednesday.
The Ospreys (4-1-3) out shot the Eagles 21-10 with 12 on goal.
Salena LeDonne scored the first goal of the game off a corner from Michelle Sander 1 minute and 23 seconds into playing time.
Jessica Heitmann scored next in the second half on an assist from LeDonne. Bri Pagnani earned the final goal for Stockton on a free kick from 25-yards out.
Nicole Pallante earned her fifth shutout of the season with four saves.
The Ospreys will take on Rutgers-Newark 4 p.m. Saturday at home.
Women’s tennis: Stockton beat Cabrini 9-0 in a non-conference match Wednesday.
The Ospreys’ Maria Ibarra (Egg Harbor Township) won first singles, Emily Steinberg won second singles and Brooke Samuels won fourth singles all by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Kristen McCormick won third singles 6-2, 6-0, for Stockton (2-2) and Brenna Samuels won fifth singles 6-1, 6-0. Katelyn Emick won sixth singles over Cabrini (0-1) by forfeit.
Ibarra and Steinberg won first doubles against Sydney Lynch and Elizabteh Baddoo 8-0. In second doubles, Theresa Fernbacher and Taylor Searles won 8-0 over Raechel Aviles and Miranda Smith. Stockton won by forfeit in third doubles.
The Ospreys will host William Patterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Press staff reports
