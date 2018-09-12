The Stockton University field hockey team scored three goals in the first half to win 3-0 over Swarthmore at home Wednesday.
Casey Cordonna led the Ospreys (4-1), scoring two goals. St. Joseph High School graduate Kassidy Wentzel, of Hammonton, took a shot from the top of the arc on a penalty corner that was tipped in by Cordonna for the first goal of the game. Cordonna added her second goal with 8 minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the first half.
In her second assist, Wentzel took a shot that went off a defender’s stick and allowed Sarah Fisher to score her first goal of the season.
The second half was scoreless with Stockton outshooting Swarthmore 6-1. Emily Gilligan made three saves and Niya Calloway played the last nine minutes without facing a shot on goal to complete the combined shutout.
Zelda Bank had three saves for Swarthmore (3-2).
The Ospreys travel to Eastern to play Saturday at noon.
Women’s Volleyball: Stockton won 3-1 over Rowan in both teams’ first New Jersey Athletic Conference game Tuesday. The Ospreys (6-3, 1-0) defeated Rowan 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 30-28.
Allie Desmond led Stockton with 19 kills, which was the match high and just one off her career high. Freshman Caity Ullmer added 12 kills and four blocks. Emily Sullivan contributed 33 assists and served three aces. Natalie Miller had 22 digs and Christie Louer had 15 digs of her own, plus seven kills.
Stockton faced a 24-18 deficit against the Profs (6-3, 0-1) in the fourth set but scored six straight points, including two aces by Jocelyn Holobetz to tie. The tie extened to 28 before Stockton added two points to take the victory.
The Ospreys will travel to New York to play Vassar College at noon Saturday.
Men’s soccer: The Stockton’s men’s soccer team (3-3) defeated Arcadia University 2-1 on Wednesday night. Eucario Solano (Absegami) and Christian Bik (St. Augustine) each scored for the Ospreys.
Ryan Hammer scored for Arcadia.
Stockton’s next game will be at Kean University at 2 p.m. Saturday.
