Luc Swedlund broke the Stockton Unviersity single-season men’s lacrosse scoring record as the Ospreys beat host Bryn Athyn 22-8 Saturday to clinch the top seed in the Colonial State Athletic Conference playoffs.
Swedlund, a sophomore attack, scored the first of his five goals with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter to break the school mark with his 67th goal. He finished the game with 71 goals. The old mark of 66 was set by Kevin Logue in 1997.
Stockton won its seventh straight game to improve to 14-2 (5-0 CSAC).
Bryn Athyn, of Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, dropped to 4-8 on the season and 3-3 in the conference.
The Ospreys went up 10-1 in the first quarter as Erik Anderson scored four of his team-leading seven goals. Dante Poli scored three goals in the game and had a career-high seven assists. Eric D’Arminio added two goals, and J.J. McKenna (Barnegat), Logan Hollleritter, Joey Tiernan, Eric Ellis and Peter Burke each scored once. Justin Ruiz made seven saves, and allowed only one goal in the second half.
Women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys lost to the unbeaten U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 15-13 in Kings Point, New York.
Stockton was up 4-1 after four minutes but trailed 9-7 at halftime. The Ospreys (9-5) trailed 14-11 with 10 minutes left to play, but Abby Yannacone (Southern Regional) and Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) scored to cut the lead to 14-13 with more than eight minutes left in the game.
But Meredith Willard scored her team-leading sixth goal for the Merchant Marines (13-0) with 7:42 left, and there was no more scoring.
Jandras and Michelle Pascrell scored three goals apiece, and Yannacone, Mary Carroll and Gaby Ojeda (Absegami) added two apiece. Jennifer Toal scored once. Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made five saves. Hannah Gizzi had 12 saves for the winners.
Baseball: Rutgers-Newark broke up a tie game with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat Stockton 10-5 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Ospreys (13-13 overall, 3-9 NJAC) tied it at 5-5 with four runs in the seventh inning as Garrhet Reedy hit a two-run double and Jeff Schick added a two-run single. Schick had two of Stockton’s seven hits, and Brendan Doherty scoed twice.
The Scarlet Raiders (11-15) had 14 hits, including three home runs. Ryan Zucker went 4 for 5 for the winners.
The second game ended too late for this edition.
Softball: The Ospreys’ NJAC doubleheader against visiting Ramapo College was postponed and not immediately rescheduled.
