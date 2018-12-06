Temple football coach Geoff Collins has met with Georgia Tech about its head-coaching job, which opened when Paul Johnson resigned last week, a Temple source confirmed.
A report by OwlsDaily said that Collins met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury on Wednesday in New York to discuss the Yellow Jackets job. Both were in New York for the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Tuesday.
A Temple source confirmed to The Inquirer and Daily News that the two had met, but said it was Wednesday in Georgia, where Collins was, coincidentally, recruiting.
Regardless, Collins, who had two coaching stints at Georgia Tech and is a Georgia native, appears to be a candidate. Collins was a graduate assistant at Tech from 1999-2000, and a tight ends coach in 2001. He returned for one season in 2006 as director of player personnel.
There have been conflicting reports as to whether Georgia Tech has offered the job to San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. A former two-time NFL head coach, Whisenhunt is a Georgia Tech graduate.
A person familiar with Georgia Tech’s recruiting said the school has a list of about eight candidates, including Collins, whom it might interview.
Complicating things is that Temple has an official visit this weekend for players who have committed to or are considering Temple. According to a Temple source, several players are scheduled to visit.
Collins, 47, is in his second season as Owls coach, his first head-coaching job at any level. The Owls are 8-4 and finished second in the American Athletic Conference East Division with a 7-1 mark, one game behind Central Florida. Temple will meet Duke on Dec. 27 in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
Asked about the Georgia Tech situation during a conference call Sunday, Collins replied, “It’s the same thing with injuries, I don’t talk about that stuff. I love being at Temple, love coaching these amazing young men, and so happy to coach them.”
