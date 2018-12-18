Temple University senior running back Ryquell Armstead was named to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference football first-team Monday.
Armstead (Millville H.S.) is enjoying a career year, rushing for 1,098 yards and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns for the Owls (8-4). Armstead missed two games due to injury, but despite that, eclipsed the 100-yard mark in six games.
His best game came in a 59-49 win over Houston on Nov. 10 where he rushed for 210 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Temple has one game left, playing Duke in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Dec. 27.
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and two steals in Howard’s 70-64 loss to George Washington.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had six points, three rebounds and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 72-57 loss to Duquesne. He scored 16 and added three steals and two rebounds in a 78-43 loss to Pittsburgh.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and seven rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 59-56 win over Assumption.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 20 points and eight rebounds in Pace’s 66-60 win over New York Institute of Technology.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had nine points and eight rebounds in the University of the Sciences’ 76-58 win over Cheyney.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in Bryn Athyn’s 86-74 loss to Haverford. He had nine points and four rebounds in a 77-68 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) scored four in Centenary’s 72-59 loss to Rutgers-Newark.
In Drew’s 66-62 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine Prep) had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added four points, two assists and a rebound.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had four points, six rebounds and three assists in Elizabethtown’s 80-74 loss to Marywood.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had six points and five rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 76-51 win over Rutgers-Camden. He had five points and five rebounds in a 73-68 loss to Susquehanna. He had 11 points, four steals and three rebounds in an 89-72 win over Hartwick.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had six points and seven rebounds in Moravian’s 79-75 win over Muhlenberg.
In Rowan’s 95-56 win over Eastern, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, and Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) added four points and four rebounds.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had five points, four rebounds and four assists in Rutgers-Camden’s 76-51 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. He had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 86-74 loss to Ramapo. He scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 77-68 loss to Bryn Athyn.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks in Widener’s 84-71 win over Lycoming.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 12 points and two rebounds in Fordham’s 68-49 win over Columbia.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had three points and seven rebounds in Albright’s 66-44 loss to Messiah.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) grabbed four rebounds in Alvernia’s 75-64 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had three points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 76-64 win over Gallaudet.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points, three steals and two rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 59-54 loss to Marywood.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 11 points and five rebounds in Kean’s 68-65 loss to Stockton.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had two points, four rebounds and two assists in Muhlenberg’s 57-53 win over Moravian.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and five rebounds in Rowan’s 66-63 win over William Paterson.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored four points in Widener’s 76-61 win over Swarthmore. She had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 66-65 loss to Lycoming.
Wrestling
Christopher Crane (Southern) won a 9-4 decision at 133 pounds for Kutztown in a 26-16 win over Long Island Post.
