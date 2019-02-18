The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Duke (58)23-215942
2. Gonzaga (6)25-215023
3. Virginia22-214764
4. Kentucky21-413835
5. Tennessee23-213761
6. Nevada24-112407
7. Michigan23-311506
8. North Carolina20-511298
9. Houston25-110859
10. Michigan St.21-5104611
11. Marquette21-498710
12. Kansas20-680114
13. LSU21-477319
14. Texas Tech21-573315
15. Purdue18-769912
16. Florida St.20-552517
17. Villanova20-651913
18. Louisville18-850716
19. Iowa St.19-642623
20. Virginia Tech20-540822
21. Iowa20-538921
22. Wisconsin17-825020
23. Kansas St.19-624918
24. Maryland19-721124
25. Buffalo22-316425

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi St. 2, St. John's 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

