The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPts Prv
1. Baylor (26)23-16981
2. Oregon (2)24-16723
3. UConn23-26384
4. Louisville23-26102
5. Notre Dame23-35966
6. Mississippi St.23-25555
7. Stanford21-447510
8. Maryland23-34587
9. N.C. State22-245512
10. Iowa21-543914
11. Marquette22-44378
12. Oregon St.20-54139
13. South Carolina19-639811
14. Miami22-535020
15. Gonzaga23-327513
16. Kentucky21-526117
17. Arizona St.18-624719
18. Syracuse19-623216
19. Texas20-622515
20. Iowa St.19-615518
21. Texas A&M19-611722
22. Florida St.21-510621
23. South Dakota23-39025
24. Drake19-540
25. Rice22-330

Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas St. 4, South Dakota St. 4, Cent. Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

