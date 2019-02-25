Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots in front of BYU guard TJ Haws during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Gonzaga won 102-68. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (44)27-215692
2. Virginia (15)24-215133
3. Duke (3)24-315021
4. Kentucky (2)23-414184
5. North Carolina22-513268
6. Michigan St.23-5123210
7. Tennessee24-311905
8. Houston26-111459
9. Michigan24-410577
10. Marquette23-4101911
11. Texas Tech22-593814
12. Nevada25-28836
13. LSU22-583613
14. Purdue20-782015
15. Kansas20-758012
16. Kansas St21-655923
17. Maryland21-754924
18. Florida St.21-650116
19. Wisconsin19-846622
20. Virginia Tech21-639220
21. Buffalo24-328825
22. Iowa21-627821
23. Cincinnati23-4263-
24. Wofford24-4112-
25. Washington22-592-

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

