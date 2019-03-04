Zags, Cavaliers remain 1-2 in week of changes for AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (42)29-215781
2. Virginia (21)26-215532
3. North Carolina24-514285
4. Duke (1)25-413993
5. Tennessee26-313667
6. Kentucky24-512744
7. Michigan26-412169
8. Texas Tech24-5110011
9. Michigan St.23-610396
10. LSU24-5100513
11. Purdue22-799914
12. Houston27-28958
13. Kansas22-779815
14. Florida St.23-670218
15. Virginia Tech22-666820
16. Marquette23-662610
17. Nevada26-357912
18. Kansas St.22-749916
19. Buffalo26-343721
20. Cincinnati25-440823
21. Wisconsin20-932219
22. Wofford26-426924
23. Villanova22-8214
24. Maryland21-920717
25. UCF22-648

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

