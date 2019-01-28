Seton Hall Villanova Basketball
Buy Now

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Tennessee (48)18-115751
2. Duke (12)17-215272
3. Virginia (4)18-114733
4. Gonzaga19-213824
5. Michigan19-113815
6. Michigan St.18-312356
7. Kentucky16-312268
8. Nevada19-111587
9. North Carolina15-4106511
10. Marquette18-397312
11. Kansas16-49729
12. Virginia Tech16-385810
13. Houston20-179517
14. Villanova16-473418
15. Louisville15-565823
16. Texas Tech16-456114
17. Purdue14-6532
18. Buffalo18-246814
19. LSU16-343525
20. Iowa St.15-532724
21. Maryland16-528013
22. Mississippi St.15-423622
23. NC State16-420321
24. Wisconsin14-6179
25. Florida St.15-5141

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments