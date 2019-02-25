Alanna Smith leads No. 7 Stanford women past Arizona State

Arizona State's Charnea Johnson-Chapman (33) shoots between Stanford's DiJonai Carrington, left, and Lacie Hull (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPts Prv
1. Baylor (28)25-17001
2. UConn25-26633
3. Louisville25-26394
4. Notre Dame25-36255
5. Mississippi St.25-25766
6. Oregon25-35592
7. Stanford23-45067
8. Maryland24-34898
9. Oregon St.23-548612
10. N.C. State24-34549
11. Kentucky23-536816
12. Iowa21-636710
13. Marquette23-535611
14. South Carolina20-734613
15. Miami23-632014
16. Gonzaga25-330815
17. Syracuse20-625818
18. Texas21-624119
19. Texas A&M20-617921
20. Iowa St.20-717320
21. Arizona St.18-810617
22. Florida St.21-69722
23. Drake21-57824
24. Rice23-36725
25. UCLA17-1140

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, BYU 8, DePaul 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St. 5, Clemson 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, Cent. Michigan 2, Missouri 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments