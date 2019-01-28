Baylor replaces Notre Dame atop AP women's basketball poll

Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey signals her team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/June Frantz Hunt)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (24)17-16952
2. UConn (2)18-16703
3. Louisville (2)19-16304
4. Oregon19-16065
5. Notre Dame19-26041
6. Mississippi St.19-15657
7. NC State20-05418
8. Stanford17-24886
9. Oregon St.17-34609
10. Marquette18-345210
11. Maryland18-242711
12. Texas17-337412
13. Iowa16-433817
14. Utah18-128221
15. Gonzaga19-226918
16. South Carolina13-526519
17. Rutgers16-425614
18. Syracuse16-425313
19. Kentucky17-422215
20. Texas A&M16-414224
21. Arizona St.14-612716
22. Michigan St.15-510923
23. Iowa St.15-510620
24. Florida St.17-37322
25. BYU17-347

Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, DePaul 7, Missouri 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Minnesota 1, Rice 1, UCF 1.

