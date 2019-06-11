Three Cumberland County College baseball players were named National Junior College Athletic Association Division III All-Americans on Tuesday.
Sophomore pitcher Michael Miles was named first team All-American. Miles went 12-0 in 14 starts for the Dukes with a 1.84 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
Sophomore infielder Dylan Scaranda was named second team All-American. Scaranda led the Dukes with a .426 batting average. He hit 22 doubles, six home runs and 65 RBIs.
Sophomore infielder Ryan McIssac was named third-team All-American. McIssac hit .368 and led the Dukes with five triples. McIssac hit 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.
The NJCAA D-III baseball committee makes the All-America selections.
Gorman honored
Dukes coach Keith Gorman was named the Region XIX Coach of the Year.
The Dukes won the NJCAA D-III championship against Rowan College at Gloucester County 11-7 on May 29 in Greeneville, Tennessee. It was the first national championship in school history.
