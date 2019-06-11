dukeswin (29)

Cumberland County College vs. Rowan College at Gloucester County baseball in the NJCAA Division III World Series on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photos courtesy of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Three Cumberland County College baseball players were named National Junior College Athletic Association Division III All-Americans on Tuesday. 

Sophomore pitcher Michael Miles was named first team All-American. Miles went 12-0 in 14 starts for the Dukes with a 1.84 ERA and 114 strikeouts.  

Sophomore infielder Dylan Scaranda was named second team All-American. Scaranda led the Dukes with a .426 batting average. He hit 22 doubles, six home runs and 65 RBIs. 

Sophomore infielder Ryan McIssac was named third-team All-American. McIssac hit .368 and led the Dukes with five triples. McIssac hit 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.

The NJCAA D-III baseball committee makes the All-America selections. 

Gorman honored

Dukes coach Keith Gorman was named the Region XIX Coach of the Year.  

The Dukes won the NJCAA D-III championship against Rowan College at Gloucester County 11-7 on May 29 in Greeneville, Tennessee. It was the first national championship in school history. 

