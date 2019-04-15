Three Stockton University athletes were named conference award winners Monday.
Luc Swedlund and Matt Thermann earned Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for men’s lacrosse.
Swedlund, a sophomore, won his second weekly award this season.
Lilly James was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for softball. Last week, the freshman batted .313 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
This season, James is batting .314, third best on her team, with 27 hits, 18 runs scored and 13 RBIs. James has at least one hit in 12 of the Ospreys’ last 15 games.
The shortstop also has a .903 fielding percentage. The Ospreys are 17-3 (5-5 NJAC).
Last week, Swedlund scored seven goals and added two assists in conference wins over Montclair State University and Rosemont College.
Swedlund scored his 100th career goal against Rosemont on Saturday in his 30th career game, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone in program history.
This season, Swedlund has scored 61 goals, becoming only the second player in program history to surpass the 60-goal mark.
Swedlund leads the CSAC and is fourth in NCAA Division III with an average of 4.36 goals per game.
Swedlund also is second in the CSAC in points per game (5.00) and shots per game (9.57).
Thermann, in his first season at Stockton after transferring from the University of Scranton, won .605 percent of his faceoffs last week. The sophomore also had a team-leading 16 ground balls.
Thermann is fifth in the CSAC with 4.93 ground balls per game, and ninth with a .567 faceoff win percentage.
Stockton is 12-2 (4-0 CSAC). The Ospreys play Tuesday night against Messiah.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.