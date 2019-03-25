Three Stockton University athletes received conference honors Monday.
Erik Anderson was selected as the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the second time this season.
Freshmen Leah McCray and Casey Shultz were each named New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in softball and women’s lacrosse, respectively.
McCray earned the award for the second straight week, while Shultz received the honor for the first time.
Last week, McCray batted .647 with five runs scored, four RBIs, two doubles and a home run through four games for the Ospreys (9-5). The freshman went 11 for 17, and extended her hit streak to seven games.
McCray is tied for the NJAC lead in home runs (3) and doubles (6). She is second in hits (24) and total bases (39).
Shultz scored two goals and had six assists as Stockton (5-2) won both of its games last week. The freshman has 25 points through her first seven collegiate games and is second on the team and seventh in the NJAC. Shultz also has a team-leading 17 assists.
Anderson scored four goals and added 14 assists and led Stockton (7-1) to two victories last week. The junior leads the conference and is fifth in the NCAA Division III with 3.63 assists per game.
He also leads the conference and is tied for fifth in D-III in points per game (6.25).
Anderson leads the team in points (50) and assists (29) and is second with 21 goals.
