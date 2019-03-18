Three Stockton University student-athletes received weekly conference awards Monday: baseball third baseman JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township H.S.), men’s lacrosse goalie Justin Ruiz and softball outfielder Leah McCray.
Swentkowski was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week. Ruiz was selected the Colonial States Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week. McCray was chosen the NJAC Softball Rookie of the Week.
Swentkowski, a senior, batted .500 (8 for 16) with five runs, three doubles, a triple and a team-high nine RBIs to lead Stockton a 5-0 record on its spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He had two three-hit games. Against Lancaster Bible College on March 14, he went 3 for 4 with three runs, a double, his first collegiate triple and a career-high five RBIs.
Swentkowski began this week tied for fourth in the NJAC with 12 RBIs and sixth in batting (.455) for the 9-0 Ospreys.
Ruiz, a senior, went 1-1 last week, with 41 saves, a .719 save percentage and a 7.85 goals-against average. He made a career-high 22 saves, stopping 22 of 27 shots in a 15-5 win over McDaniel College.
Ruiz had 19 saves in a loss to Elizabethtown College on Saturday in an 11-10 loss in overtime. He began this week ranked eighth in NCAA Division III in save percentage (.654) and 12th in saves per game (17.0).
Stockton is 5-1.
McCray, a freshman, hit .367 (11-30) with a team-high seven runs, plus eight RBIs, four doubles and two homers in eight games in Florida last week.
She had two hits in five games, and scored at least one run in five games. She hit her first collegiate home run in an 11-0 win over the University of Scranton on March 14 and hit another homer the next day as Stockton beat Franklin & Marshall College 6-0.
Through her first 10 games, McCray was tied for second in the NJAC in doubles (four) and home runs (two).
She also was tied for third in total bases (23), tied for fifth in RBIs and ninth in slugging percentage (.622).
Stockton is 6-4.
